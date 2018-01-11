Principal pens letter to students, staff after child dies in Cedar Park crash

LEANDER, TEXAS - The school principal of Winkley Elementary School in Leander was tasked with breaking the news to the student body about the tragic death of one of their own.

Elijah Chaudhary, 8, and his brother, 1-year-old Daniel Chaudhary, were killed in a car crash in Cedar Park Wednesday, near the intersection of Walton Way and West Whitestone Lane.

The eldest attended Winkley and Principal Donna K. Brady said their community "is grieving the loss."

"We want to be sensitive to the needs of our students at this time, so we will have counselors available to them as needed," Principal Brady said in a statement.

Principal Brady said she would also be available to help children having a difficult time.

