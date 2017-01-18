Price of Forever Stamps to increase this month

Pets stamps series (Photo: US Postal Service)

WASHINGTON-- For the first time since January 2014 the price of stamps is going to increase. The United States Postal Service announced in October they had filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of price changes that would take effect after the holiday season.

The price increase was approved and will start on Sunday, January 22.

This means you'll be paying two cents more for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, which is currently 47 cents.





The price change does not include Postcards, letters being mailed to international destinations or for additional ounces for letters.

The First-Class Mail prices for these products are:

Current New Letters (1 oz.) 47 cents 49 cents Letters additional ounces 21 cents 21 cents Letters to all international destinations $1.15 $1.15 Postcards 34 cents 34 cents





Stamp prices have stayed consistent with the average annual rate of inflation since the Postal Service was formed in 1971, according to the US Postal Service.

