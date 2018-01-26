President of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards steps down

Cecile Richards, President, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, speaks during the White House Summit on the United State Of Women June 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Cecile Richards has announced that she will be stepping down as President of Planned Parenthood after 12 years.

In a formal announcement, Richard reflected on the time she spent serving Planned Parenthood.

"Over the past decade, we have faced down challenges that once seemed impossible to overcome. We have found new ways to lift up our voices and speak our truth," said Richards.

Although Richard's time with Planned Parenthood has come to an end, Richards says that she plans to move on to her next chapter in life and allow new voices to take the lead at Planned Parenthood.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to be part of this movement with you, and with the millions of people who stand with Planned Parenthood to protect and expand access to care," she added. "And though I will be stepping down from my leadership role, believe me when I say that I will be with you every step of the way."

