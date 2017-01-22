President George H.W. Bush and Mrs. Bush continue to improve in hospital
Both former President George H.W. Bush and his wife former First Lady Barbara Bush continue to improve at Houston Methodist Hospital and Mrs. Bush could be discharged as early as Sunday, according to family spokesman Jim McGrath.
KHOU 6:04 PM. CST January 22, 2017
