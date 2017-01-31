KVUE
Close

Prescribed burn scheduled for SW Austin Tuesday, Wednesday

KVUE 10:54 AM. CST January 31, 2017

AUSTIN - Residents could see smoke in southwest Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday as crews perform a prescribed burn on a tract of land.

Austin Water said Wildland Conservation will do their burn on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in an area that includes the Slaughter Creek Trail. The trail will be closed to the public during this time to ensure public safety.

Smoke may be visible south of Slaughter Lane, east of FM 1826, north of SH 45 and west of MoPac from 10 a.m. to sunset both days. If weather conditions become unsuitable, the burn will be rescheduled.

GO HERE to learn more about prescribed burns from the City of Austin.

(© 2017 KVUE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories