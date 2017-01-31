Prescribed burn scheduled for SW Austin Tuesday, Wednesday

Prescribed fire area for Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2017 in southwest Austin. (Photo: Austin Water)

AUSTIN - Residents could see smoke in southwest Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday as crews perform a prescribed burn on a tract of land.

Austin Water said Wildland Conservation will do their burn on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in an area that includes the Slaughter Creek Trail. The trail will be closed to the public during this time to ensure public safety.

Prescribed burn planned for tomorrow and Wednesday in southwest Austin. Please pardon smoke near the Slaughter Creek Trail. #atxgoodfire pic.twitter.com/1yH4CZj1oA — Austin Water (@AustinWater) January 30, 2017

Smoke may be visible south of Slaughter Lane, east of FM 1826, north of SH 45 and west of MoPac from 10 a.m. to sunset both days. If weather conditions become unsuitable, the burn will be rescheduled.

Safety briefing underway. Conditons good today for a safe & effective prescribed burn. #atxgoodfire pic.twitter.com/G4lVH0teOS — Austin Water (@AustinWater) January 31, 2017

GO HERE to learn more about prescribed burns from the City of Austin.

(© 2017 KVUE)