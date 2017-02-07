Prescribed burn scheduled for 53 acres Wednesday

Prescribed fire area for Feb. 8, 2017 in southwest Austin. (Photo: Austin Water)

AUSTIN - Austin Water’s Wildland Conservation is planning to conduct a prescribed burn of 53 acres in southwest Austin on Wednesday.

The area set for the prescribed burn is similar to the area burned on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Like in that burn, the Slaughter Creek Trail will be closed to the public on Feb. 8. People in southwest Austin could see smoke south of Slaughter Lane, east of FM 1826, north of SH 45 and west of MoPac between 10 a.m. and sunset.

The prescribed burn is subject to being rescheduled if conditions like wind speed and direction become unsuitable.

GO HERE to learn more about prescribed burns from the City of Austin.

(© 2017 KVUE)