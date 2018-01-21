Power for Parkinson's Celebrates Five Years

Health (Photo: KVUE.com)

It's estimated more than 10 million people worldwide battle Parkinson's. The neurological disease affects a person's ability to move and typically gets worse over time.

On top of medication, one thing studies have shown to be beneficial is exercise. Doctors said it helps with movement, balance and mental well-being.

On Sunday, the Austin non-profit Power for Parkinson's celebrated five years of offering workout classes for people battling Parkinson's. It was started by two women whose family members were diagnosed with the disease.

Participants said it has helped them in many ways.

"It's very reassuring," Power for Parkinson's Participant Jane Norwood said. "I feel like we're like athletes. We're training like athletes, but we're training to hold on to what capacity that we have."

Power for Parkinson's offers 11 free workout classes a week at seven locations across the Austin metro.

The non-profit also has a YouTube channel with at home workout videos.

