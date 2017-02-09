Power cutoff scam targeting Austin Energy customers

AUSTIN - Austin Energy is alerting customers of a phone scam that demands money to avoid their power being turned off.

The city’s utility said the scammers call claiming to be someone from Austin Energy and demanding payment of their utility bill within a half hour, or their power will be shut off. The scammers would then try to ask for credit card, gift card or bank account information to process the “payment” on the account. Those who receive a phone call threatening to interrupt service, demand payment or requesting credit card/bank account information are advised to hang up and immediately dial 311 or 512-974-2000 to report the incident.

Austin Energy does NOT call customers with cut-off deadlines, nor does it ask for credit card or wire transfer information over the phone. People who have received one of these scam calls and are unsure of their account status can call the City of Austin Utilities Customer Contact Center at 512-494-9400.

Utility customers who wish to make a payment by card can do so online. They can also submit payments at most Austin H-E-B stores, ACE Cash Express, Money Box, Fiesta Mart and Randall’s.

GO HERE for more information from the City of Austin Utilities.

