Posters thrust man into unwanted spotlight

A former Austin resident has deleted his social media accounts and is trying to remain anonymous after fliers claiming he is a neo-Nazi and detailing his personal information went up around southeast Austin.

He denies those claims, and wants something to be done about the posters.

The underlying problem isn't a new one. It's commonly known as 'doxxing,' when a person or a group digs up someone else's personal information and broadcasts it for the world to see. In this case, the man's Facebook page, address and photos were publicized along with the request that anyone who sees him report the sighting online.

The posters, which are taped on multiple light poles along E Riverside, are getting mixed reactions.

"It doesn't seem right that just because this guy has different views you're allowed to blast him all over the city," one person said.

"I'm kind of torn, we have to do everything we can to nip it in the bud with the rise of fascism in the country, but at the same time, we also have free speech," said another person.

The man profiled on the posters isn't sure who made them or why.

"I was a Trump supporter during the campaign," he said. "But that's all over now."

While the fliers have caused him to shut down his social media accounts, he says he isn't afraid.

"I don't have fear. They're the ones who are cowards. They're the ones breaking the law and eventually they'll get caught," he explained.

The posters are still hanging in southeast Austin. For those walking by every day, the signs are becoming normal, but some are worried they could lead to something worse.

"Somebody could take this and use it as an excuse to commit violence against this person," one resident said.

The man on the posters said he has taken precautions by contacting APD, but that he will not be intimidated.

"Don't stop. That's how free speech gets hindered, they can speak their counter positions, but they cannot intimidate someone or harass someone just because they don't agree with them," he explained.

A spokesperson for the Austin Police Department confirmed they are investigating but didn't have further information.

If you or someone you know is targeted in this fashion, the best first step is to contact police.

