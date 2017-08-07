Possible contamination of Llano private well water due to heavy rainfall, officials say

Flowing Well (Photo: FirstClickJeremy, Jeremy Oswald)

LLANO COUNTY, TEXAS - Excessive rainfall and flash flooding caused more than 150,000 gallons of domestic wastewater to spill from the Llano River south of Oatman Creek, city officials said Monday.

The city said the spill happened at 7 a.m. and workers have not been able to contain the spill due to water flow.

While officials said no known water supply systems were affected by the incident, they do urge users of private well water drinking systems within a half mile of the spill to use distilled or bottled water.

People who use a public water supply systems should contact their water distributor for questions about the safety of their water, officials said.

According to the City of Llano, people who come into contact with waste material should thoroughly bathe and wash their clothes as soon as possible.

© 2017 KVUE-TV