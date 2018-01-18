Popular fried chicken truck spreads wings with new Crestview brick-and-mortar

Tumble 22 is taking flight to a new location. Photo by Ashlyn Allison (Photo: Ashlyn Allison)

CULTUREMAP - The weather may still be arctic, but Austin’s fried chicken scene is red-hot. On January 17, Tumble 22 Hot Chicken announced it is expanding from the Star Bar food truck to a new brick-and-mortar in the former home of Twisted Root Burger Co. at 7211 Burnet Rd.

The concept from Salty Sow executive chef and co-founder Harold Marmulstein specializes in locally sourced Nashville-style hot chicken (a fiery specialty of its namesake city) available in four different spice levels from mild to ouch, either eaten alone or served as sandwiches with bread and butter pickles, slaw, and Duke’s mayo.

In addition to its main event, the restaurant will be expanding the menu to include fried oysters, salads, and new sides like duck fat fries and mac 'n' cheese.

Read the full story here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV