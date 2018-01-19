Popular East Austin Mexican restaurant 'closing indefinitely'

Takoba has said goodbye to East Seventh Street — for now. Takoba/Facebook

AUSTIN - CULTUREMAP -- One of East Austin’s most popular brunch places has suddenly closed its doors — at least for now. A Facebook post on January 18 announced that Takoba would be shuttering immediately to retool the restaurant and assumably the attached bar, Cantina el Milamores.

The restaurant, owned by El Tacorrido’s Jose de Loera, opened in the summer of 2010, becoming one of the first restaurants to set up shop on East Seventh Street after a boom led by such bars as Cheer Up Charlie’s, The Liberty, and The Brixton made the nearby East Sixth Street strip a nightlife hub.

