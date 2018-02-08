Police, FBI searching for suspect in Central East Austin armed robbery

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit and the FBI are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a bank in Central East Austin Thursday morning.

Police said the incident was reported at the BBVA Compass Bank, located in the 5700 block of Cameron Road, at 9:09 a.m.

A man allegedly walked into the bank, displayed a handgun and asked for cash. Police said the suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen heading southbound on Cameron Road.

The suspect is described as a black man with hazel eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a ski mask, a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and boots (church-looking shoes).

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police.

This latest incident follows at least two other robberies reported across the city Wednesday. So far in 2018, there have been nine bank robberies in Austin, according to police.

