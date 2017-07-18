Police: Woman assaulted 90-year-old at north Austin nursing home for wetting bed

AUSTIN - Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman accused of beating a 90-year-old's back for allegedly wetting the bed and wearing too many pull ups.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded to the Gracy Woods One Nursing Home in the 1221 block of Metric Boulevard on Friday, May 12, 2017, for a reported assault.

A 90-year-old patient at the nursing home told staff that she was assaulted during the night by one of the new nurse assistants.

The staff member was identified by police and nursing home representatives as Carly Vondra, 44.

The elderly woman claims Vondra turned her on her stomach and struck her several times on her back, causing her "a lot of pain," the affidavit said. The 90-year-old said she told Vondura that she wet her bed, which she believes made her upset. The 90-year-old added that Vondura also allegedly told her that she wears too many pull ups.

After the incident, the elderly woman told her family she had difficulty walking and was taken to the hospital. However, it's not known if her condition was a result of the attack.

The 90-year-old said she's fearful of returning to the nursing home.

Vondra faces an injury to a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual charge. It's a second-degree felony which carries a two to 20-year prison sentence.

© 2017 KVUE-TV