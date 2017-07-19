Police: Two-year-old child abandoned by mother at busy roadway

AUSTIN - A mother is accused of abandoning her 2-year-old child under an Austin overpass and allegedly leaving the baby in the care of two people who appeared homeless, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Austin Police Department arrested Felix Marie Jimenez, 35, Monday.

Police said they were dispatched to a welfare check at North Lamar and Highway 183 for a report of an infant sitting on a couch under the overpass, approximately 5 feet from the roadway.

When police arrived, the child was running around and being chased by two transients. Both people were intoxicated and did not know the child's full name nor the mother's name, the affidavit said. They said Jimenez came up on a bike and asked them to watch the child while she went to the store.

APD Victim Services was called to the scene and observed that the child was dirty, saturated in urine and wearing fleece pajama pants in 97-degree weather. A witness said Jimenez had been gone for approximately 1.5 hours.

When Jimenez returned on her bike, officers said they found multiple syringes in her bag. She also admitted to police to using heroin that morning. Jimenez is being held on a $30,000 bond, according to the affidavit.

© 2017 KVUE-TV