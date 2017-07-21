Police: Two men kidnapped, robbed transgender woman in Austin

Photo: file

Police have arrested a man and are looking for another in connection with the robbery of a transgender woman.

26-year-old Raymond Lee Deloach, Jr. was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for his part in the robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police that around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, she met a man who introduced himself as "Jay" on MocoSpace, a social networking website. The victim and Jay exchanged phone numbers and made plans to meet at an apartment in the 10900 block of N FM 620.

Before they met, the alleged victim told police they flirted through text. The victim told police that at several points during their conversation the suspect asked if she was transgender.

The victim said that Jay met her in the parking lot of the apartment and got into her vehicle. Shortly after, another man, identified as Deloach, got into the back seat of her vehicle, told her he had a gun and instructed her to drive, according to the affidavit.

The suspects told the victim specific directions that led to the back of a residential building that the victim said appeared to be abandoned. Deloach then hit the victim in the face and grabbed her purse, which she struggled to hold onto. The victim said she asked the suspects to leave her driver's license and keys, but then "thought to herself that her things were replaceable but she was not, and let go of her grasp on her purse," documents said.

The suspects left with the victim's purse and she found someone to call the police.

The victim believes that she was targeted specifically because she is transgender.

"She thought this because the suspects went out of their way to confirm that she was transgender," the affidavit states.

Austin police were able to identify Deloach by searching for the number provided to the victim by the suspects and the name connected to the apartment where she was told to meet them. He also matched the victim's description of one of the suspects.

Deloach was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, both first-degree felonies. He has previously been arrested for four counts of robbery and one count of aggravated robbery.

The other suspect is described as an 18- or 19-year-old heavy set black male with very short hair. The victim told police he was wearing glasses, which she believes were gold rimmed, and a white T-shirt with black pants.

