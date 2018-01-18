Police: Thieves stealing cars as they warm up unattended

car thief (Photo: logoff)

AUSTIN - Thieves in Austin are stealing unattended cars that people left to warm up, police said.

Austin police said they responded to 18 suspected cases of car thefts in December 2017.

Now, police are urging people to be more careful, stating that "it only takes a few seconds for someone to hop in your car and drive off."

Even if your vehicle is locked, crooks could break the window.

In Texas, it's against the law to start your car and leave it unattended with the keys in the ignition. Not only could you be left filing a police report because your car got stolen, but you could also be slapped with a ticket for up to $200. Austin police are reminding drivers to lock all vehicle doors and to never leave valuables inside.

