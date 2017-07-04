Police: Teen drowns at Lake Georgetown

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - The body of a 16-year-old male has been recovered from the waters near Cedar Breaks Park at Lake Georgetown Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, Georgetown Emergency Communications was notified at 12:28 p.m. of a 16-year-old male who had been swimming near the Cedar Breaks boat ramp, went under and did not resurface.

Police said the Georgetown Public Safety Dive Team recovered the body of the juvenile at approximately 2:30 p.m. in 32 feet of water.

The name of the victim is being held pending the notification of his next of kin.

The Georgetown Police and Fire Departments are currently working the case for more information.

© 2017 KVUE-TV