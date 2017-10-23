Man dies from injuries after vehicle strikes him, police say

(Photo: USA Today)

AUSTIN - Police have identified a man who was struck by a vehicle Friday evening before he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Oct 13, at 5:42 p.m. Epifanio Jimenez-Garcia, 61, was struck down by a white, 2013 Chevrolet Malibu traveling northbound in the 100 block of Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street.

Jimenez-Garcia allegedly was crossing the street without checking if there were any vehicles approaching. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, where he died from his injuries the following day.

The Austin Police Department is still investigating this case and encourages anyone with information to come forward and call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-4424.

This accident marks Austin’s 52nd fatal traffic crash and the 54th fatality of 2017. This time last year, there were 54 fatal traffic crashes and 55 traffic fatalities.

