Police seeking theft suspect in RV scam

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's aid in locating a suspect accused of theft in a Craigslist RV scam.

On Oct. 28, police said the victim saw an ad on Craigslist about an RV for sale. The victim said she contacted the suspect, made arrangements to purchase the RV and mailed the suspect a cashier's check. She reported that the suspect cashed the check at an Austin bank and they arranged to meet up so that the victim could take ownership of the vehicle, but the suspect never showed and has since cut all contact with her.

The APD offered the following safety tips to remain vigilant when purchasing anything online:

- Research the seller as much as possible

- Arrange to meet in person, if possible, in a public place and take a friend with you

- Be aware when asked to mail a cashier’s check – this is a red flag for a possible scam

- If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

- If something doesn't seem right, trust your instincts

Anyone with more information is asked to call Region 1 Property Detectives at 512-974-5320.

