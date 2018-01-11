Manor police seeking help from public to identify scam suspect

MANOR, TEXAS - The Manor Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to help identify a suspect allegedly involved in a $750 scam.

The suspect allegedly scammed the victim into sending over $750 after an online agreement involving using a vehicle for ad space, officials said.

The suspect allegedly picked up the money through MoneyGram at the Walmart in Manor, where his photo was taken.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Manor Police Department at 512-272-8177 or email police@cityofmanor.org. You may remain anonymous.

