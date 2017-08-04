Police seek aid in identifying Burke's Outlet robbery suspects

Austin police are seeking help in identifying two suspects in relation to a North Austin robbery. (Photo: Austin Police Dept.)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of robbing a North Austin business.

According to a press release issued by the APD, two people entered the Burke's Outlet at 5541 North Interstate Highway 35 on March 29 around 2 p.m., committed a theft and assaulted an employee who tried to stop them.

The suspect accused of assaulting the employee is being described as a black female about 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 170 pounds with blonde highlights on dark hair. She was last seen wearing a red tank top, black pants and black-and-white shoes, police said.

The APD said she was accompanied by a black male of about the same age, around 6 feet 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black basketball shorts and a black hat.

Police said this case remains under investigation by APD Robbery detectives and anyone with more information about this incident is urged to call the robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.

