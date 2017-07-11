Police searching for two women involved in robbery at SE Austin ATM

Police are searching for two women involved in a robbery at a southeast Austin ATM.

The Austin Police Department said officers were called to the ATM, located in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive, around 5 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

According to APD, a vehicle drove up and one of the suspects approached the victim and demanded money. The suspect gave the impression that she had a weapon in her pocket. The victim was able to get away. The suspect then got into her and left the scene.

There were no injuries reported in the robbery.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic female, estimated to be in her early 20s. She has brown eyes and dark hair down to her waist. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants and a dark bandana over her face.

The other suspect is also a Hispanic female. She has short hair and is small in stature. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top.

The suspects drove a dark gray sedan.

APD's Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. You can also submit information with the Crime Stoppers app or APD's app on iPhone and Android.

