Police searching for suspects who broke into Buchanan VFD

LLANO COUNTY - Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects they believe broke into the Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department early Friday morning.

The Hill County Area Crime Stoppers said the break-in happened early in the morning on Friday, January 13. The suspects damaged doors, windows, pumpers, compressors and hoses. According to a GoFundMe page set up for the VFD, the items appear to have been intentionally damaged. Some "critical items" were stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Llano County Sheriff's Office at 325-247-5050. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or online. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000. An additional reward of $1,000 is being offered by Neely Roofing until March 1, at which time the reward will be withdrawn and used to match donations up to $1,000 made to the GoFundMe account.

