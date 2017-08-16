KVUE
Police searching for suspect in NE Austin

KVUE 4:30 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

Pickle Elementary School is on lockdown as police search for a suspect in the area, according to the Austin Police Department.

The suspect, a 28-year-old male, fled on foot from police in the area of Wheatley Ave, Bennet Ave and Braxton Ave, near US 183 and I-35. 

APD could not disclose the crime he committed but said they do not believe there is any threat to the public. 

