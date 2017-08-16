Police searching for suspect in NE Austin

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Pickle Elementary School is on lockdown as police search for a suspect in the area, according to the Austin Police Department.

The suspect, a 28-year-old male, fled on foot from police in the area of Wheatley Ave, Bennet Ave and Braxton Ave, near US 183 and I-35.

APD could not disclose the crime he committed but said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

