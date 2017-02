Police lights.

Police are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Round Rock PD said the shooting was near the Wag-a-Bag gas station located at 1490 E. Old Settlers Blvd. One person was killed.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, RRPD said.

DPS Air 1 is assisting in the search.

(© 2017 KVUE)