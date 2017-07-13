Police searching for robbery suspect in Central Austin

Police lights.

AUSTIN - APD has a perimeter in place and is attempting to locate a man accused of robbing a convenience store Thursday.

Police said it happened at the North Loop Food Store, off of 120 East North Loop at 12:18 p.m.

APD said a man held up the convenience store with a gun and fled on foot.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. KVUE will update this page as more information becomes available.

