Police searching for person behind deadly shooting

At around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 12900 block of Quinn Trail near McNeil Drive and Parker Lane for a report of gunshots being fired. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin police is asking for the public's help in providing information about a deadly shooting that happened in a quiet North Austin neighborhood Thursday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 12900 block of Quinn Trail near McNeil Drive and Parker Lane for a report of gunshots being fired. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s inside a residence who was the apparent victim of assault, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

An officer told KVUE's Jay Wallis that neighbors should not be concerned. However, police are searching for the person or people behind the shooting. They have not released a description yet.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. Tipsters can also reach out to Crime Stoppers by texting "Tip 103" plus the message to CRIMES.