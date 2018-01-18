Police searching for Mustang Ridge robbery suspect

Mustang Ridge Robber (Photo: Mustang Ridge Police, KVUE)

MUSTANG RIDGE, TEXAS - The Mustang Ridge Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in multiple robberies.

Police say an armed black male, about six feet tall with a slim build, is accused of robbing The Pilot Travel Center and Dollar General in Mustang Ridge around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is also a suspect in two robberies in Buda, Texas, after he allegedly left the Mustang Ridge area, police said.

If anyone has more information, please call the Mustang Ridge Police Department at 512-243-1005.

