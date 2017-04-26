APD: Officer missing after reported in 'emotional distress'

(Photo: KVUE)

Law enforcement is searching for a missing Austin Police Department officer, APD confirmed Wednesday.

APD said that they were notified on Tuesday, April 25, about an officer in emotional distress. Family members and fellow officers were then unable to locate the officer.

Due to his mental state, a statewide alert was issued to law enforcement to watch for the officer's vehicle. On Wednesday, the vehicle was found at Lake Amistad in Val Verde County. The officer has not been found.

The missing officer has not been identified and further information is not yet available.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is released.

