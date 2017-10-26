Police searching for man who grabbed girl, attempted to abduct her in Bastrop

(Photo: USA Today)

BASTROP, TEXAS - Police are investigating after a 7-year-old was almost abducted in Bastrop Monday night.

According to police, the 7-year-old girl and her family recently returned home to their residence located near FM 812 and the Travis County line at around 10 p.m. When the family entered the home, the girl approached the porch of the residence, "where a male subject forcibly removed her, taking her to a nearby area on the property," the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said.

Minutes later, the girl's parents went searching for her. The sheriff's office said the would-be abductor was apparently scared off when the parents began to look for her.

The girl suffered "only minor facial scratches due to the quick decision of her parents to search for her," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set, possibly Hispanic man who was wearing a red T-shirt and long shorts. He has black hair and some facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 512-549-5100.

