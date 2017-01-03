Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

(Photo: KVUE)

NEW BRAUNFELS - Police are looking for the vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

New Braunfels police said they were called at 10:54 a.m. to the 300 block of southbound I-35 South for reports of a hit-and-run.

First responders found an adult female unconscious and not breathing in the roadway. The victim was transported to Resolute Health Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the woman is still under investigation and next of kin have not been notified.

All southbound main lanes of I-35 in the area were closed for about an hour while the NBPD Traffic Unit investigated. The initial results of the investigation indicate that the woman was trying to cross the highway on foot when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The investigation is ongoing and considered a hit-and-run fatality.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers, who are offering a reward up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment. To remain anonymous and collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online or by texting 'Coma' plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

(© 2017 KVUE)