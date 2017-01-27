Police searching for driver after 5-year-old injured in hit-and-run

(Photo: Brandon Jones, KVUE)

Marquese Earls is your typical 5- year-old, he’s playful at times and shy at others. But for the past few days, he’s been in the comfort of his parents.

Marquese was hit by a car on Monday morning. His mother, Samisha Hutchinson, spoke with KVUE on Friday.

"It’s just kind of been surreal. I had to make sure it was my baby," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says Marquese and his brothers were walking to Oak Springs Elementary on their normal route Monday morning. The school is on Webberville Road near East 12th Street. As the boys attempted to cross the street, Hutchinson says a car slammed into Marquese. The impact sent him 5 feet in the air.

Police say the driver kept going, leaving Marquese with some injuries. He had a severe concussion, scars on his head and bruises on his face.

"My 10-year-old tried to get him out the street and someone came to help him and they moved him to the store parking lot," Hutchinson said.

Witnesses gave police a vague description of the driver's car. Hutchinson told KVUE it could be a gray, older model Honda, Hyundai or Buick.

"If you have any type of heart, just turn yourself in, like how can you do this? If it was your child how would you feel about it?” Hutchinson pleaded.

Detectives are in the process of reviewing surveillance video from the area.

If you have any information about this incident contact Austin Police.

