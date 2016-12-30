Police searching for 3 behind armed robbery in Sam's Club parking lot

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Austin police are looking for three men that were behind an armed robbery that allegedly happened in a Sam's Club parking lot after the victims said they arranged to meet with the suspects to sell items.

On Dec. 29 at 6:21 p.m., police responded to an aggravated robbery at the Sam's Club located near Cedar Park on Lakeline Mall Drive. When they arrived, they discovered that one of the victims had been allegedly assaulted and robbed.

The victims told police that they had arranged to meet in the parking lot of the Sam's Club to sell items.

One of the suspects is described as a black male in his mid-20s standing at 5-feet 1-inches, weighing 150 pounds and having short hair. The two other men behind the alleged robbery had the same body type, but one was armed with the handgun and the other was wearing a ski mask.

The three men were driving an older model, navy blue sedan that may have been a Chevrolet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.