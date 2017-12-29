Police prep for Sunday's New Year's Eve festivities

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department has been busy making sure everything is in place for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The APD said they will have extra staff on hand, and people can expect to see more officers downtown in places like Sixth Street.

They reminded people on Friday that celebratory gunfire is illegal, and people can be arrested for it.

Those with the APD also said there is no excuse to drink and drive.

“There are so many options out there, you never have to drink and drive,” said Assistant Chief Newsom. “There's always a way that you can get home, get your car later. It's not worth it, it's not worth putting yourself or others at risk. So, please be smart about that.”

He reminded people that APD will be conducting another No Refusal Initiative.

© 2017 KVUE-TV