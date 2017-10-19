Police: No substantiation of social media rumors regarding threats against Hutto HS

Hutto ISD logo. (Photo: Hutto ISD website)

HUTTO, TEXAS - Police in Hutto said "there has been no substantiation of threats" after rumors started spreading on social media regarding threats against Hutto High School, according to a statement sent to staff and parents Thursday.

According to Hutto Independent School District's statement, the high school was made aware Thursday morning of social media rumors. Hutto ISD police and Hutto police have investigated the rumors and are continuing to investigate, but have said there is no substantiation of the threats.

School is being conducted as normal. There is also an increased presence of police at the school to help them feel more secure.

Officials want to remind students that spreading rumors through social media "is not productive but that they should always notify a teacher or administrator if they are aware of important information."

