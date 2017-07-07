Police: Man with multiple bullet wounds found dead in La Grange home

THINKSTOCK

LA GRANGE, TEXAS - A 43-year-old man was found dead with multiple bullet wounds in his La Grange home, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call Thursday morning reporting an individual who was found unresponsive. Officials were sent to the residence on Creamer Creek Road, where they said they found Jeremy Cornwell deceased.

FCSO said that they believe this to be an isolated incident and the Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

Fayette County Crimestoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of individuals involved in this incident. Crimestoppers can be reached at 968-8477 or 1-800-272-TIPS.

