Police: Man found with 16-year-old gets indecency with child charge

MANOR, TEXAS - A man was charged with indecency with a child after he was found alone in a parked car with a 16-year-old female, police said.

Court documents show that police approached a suspiciously parked vehicle on Tuesday where they found two people, a male and a female, in the back third-row seats. The male, identified as 21-year-old Brantly Gray Cheatham, exited the vehicle with a woman’s scarf covering the lower portion of his body, police said.

According to police reports, the female was identified as a 16-year-old and was allowed to put on her clothes before exiting the vehicle. She said she was staying the night at a friend’s house near the Presidential Glen subdivision of Manor, Texas, and had met Cheatham through a website called “Hot or Not” and they made plans to meet up. The victim said Cheatham picked her up, found a place for them to park and they began kissing and engaging in other sexual activity.

Police said Cheatham’s reports matched the victim’s and he was charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony. Cheatham was ordered to stay off all social media and have no contact with the victim.

