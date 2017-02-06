Police: Man drove car through group after argument, kills woman

AUSTIN - A woman died after being run over multiple times by a man in a parking lot in North Austin Sunday morning.

Austin police said they responded to the parking lot in the 9049 block of Galewood Drive after receiving a call that a driver was striking people with his vehicle.

Witnesses told officers that the driver was having an argument with a group of people when he started to rev up his engine. They added that he put his car in reverse and accelerated at one of the women in the group, identified as Ernestina Limon-Ocana, 36, striking her before driving off.

Witnesses called police as they tried to help Ocana.

However, a minute later, witnesses say the driver returned to the parking lot and accelerated his vehicle towards the group again. He struck Ocana while she was on the ground a second time and also injured another woman before speeding out of the lot.

Medics arrived on the scene first and found Ocana dead and the other woman with serious bodily injuries. The latter is expected to survive.

Police said one of the witnesses took pictures of the driver's license plate information. Homicide detectives are using the information to locate the vehicle and the driver.

(© 2017 KVUE)