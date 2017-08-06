Police: Man dies day after swallowing drugs

(Photo: KVUE)

A man died in police custody a day after he swallowed drugs, according to the Austin Police Department.

Chris Givens, 33, died Sunday at 11:28 a.m., according to APD.

APD said officers, along with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service and the Austin Fire Department, were called to 501 Deen Avenue just before 7 a.m. Saturday on reports of a man who had swallowed "a substantial amount of drugs and was showing signs of distress."

Based on their training, officers believed the man, identified as Givens, was under the influence of a narcotic or another substance. Givens was handcuffed out of precaution for the safety of the officers and everyone else on the scene, APD said.

Givens went into cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital by ATCEMS. He died the next morning.

