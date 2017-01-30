Police: Man charged after groping 15-year-old co-worker

Handcuffs. (Photo: TS Photography/Getty Images, (c) TS Photography)

AUSTIN - A 25-year-old man has been charged with indecency with a child after he allegedly groped his then 15-year-old co-worker at a northwest Austin restaurant, according to a police affidavit.

On Sept. 11, 2016, the alleged victim was near the bathroom of her place of work, a restaurant named Fazoli's in northwest Austin, when her 25-year-old co-worker approached her. The alleged victim -- who was 15-years-old at the time -- said he proceeded to kiss her on the mouth and grope her breast and vagina over her clothes. She said her co-worker, identified as Amadeo Navarrete, stopped when their manager arrived at the restaurant.

According to the affidavit for Navarrete, the victim was taken to a North Austin hospital after she attempted to commit suicide.

When she was interviewed in early November, the manager told police the alleged victim told her about what happened a few days after the incident.

In late December of 2016, Navarrete agreed to speak with police. Police said he provided details which corroborated the victim's account of what happened on Sept. 11, but added that the alleged victim initially approuched him and started kissing him on the mouth. He said he then "became excited" and started touching her over her clothes, the affidavit said.

Online records with the Travis County Jail state that Navarrete has been booked into jail on a charge of "indecency with a child," a second degree felony.

