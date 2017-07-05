Police: Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Marble Falls

Thomas Pfeifer Jr. (Photo: Burnet County Court Records)

MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS - A man has been arrested after striking a pedestrian with his vehicle and fleeing the scene on Tuesday, Marble Falls police said.

According to a press release from the Marble Falls Police Department, Thomas Pfeifer Jr., 33, of Cottonwood Shores, hit Cynthia Lee Young, 60, of Spring Branch around 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Yett Streets in Marble Falls.

Police said Young was transported by helicopter to Dell Seton Hospital in Austin where she later died from her injuries.

The release states that witnesses notified first responders who were still at the Lakeside Park boat ramp due to the fireworks show. Pfeifer was identified through witness information and he later turned himself in at the Marble Police Department.

Pfeifer was booked into the Burnet County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, police said.

© 2017 KVUE-TV