Police looking for man who walked into Texas State classroom, ranted about 9/11

A "suspicious person" allegedly walked into a classroom at Texas State University and ranted about 9/11. (Photo: Texas State University Police)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - After a man allegedly walked into a Texas State University classroom and "went on a rant about 9/11," police there are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

According to a Facebook post from Texas State University Police, the man walked into room 126 at McCoy Hall on Friday and proceeded to say that he "wanted to talk to the highest authority over the attack," the Facebook post said. Police also said he mentioned President Denise Trauth and that she should make a statement about the attack.

Witnesses then told police he stood up and reached in his backpack, which caused everyone to flee the room in fear.

Before officers arrived, the man had already left. The man is described as having dark curly hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants with a black backpack.

If anyone has information about him or his whereabouts, you are asked to call UPD at 512-245-2805.

