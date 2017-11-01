Police investigating reported aggravated robbery near UT campus

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - The University of Texas police said an aggravated robbery was reported near campus Wednesday night.

Officials said the robbery reportedly occurred at 2600 Guadalupe Street and the victim described the suspects as two black males and one Hispanic female.

Police ask citizens to call 9-1-1 if the suspects are seen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

