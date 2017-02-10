Police investigating deadly shooting in San Marcos

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside an apartment in San Marcos.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the Avenue at San Marcos apartments at 1111 Avalon Avenue after receiving a call about a man with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they found Terrance Valentine II with a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses told police Valentine got in an argument with another man during a drug deal. The argument escalated, both of them pulled out handguns and the other man shot Valentine.

The shooter and one other man fled the apartment. The shooter is described as black and about 6-feet tall with a fade-type haircut.

Police do not believe he poses a threat to the public.

(© 2017 KVUE)