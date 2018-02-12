Police investigating after young Austin students reportedly approached by man

The two students were approached by a man near the Anderson Mill Baptist Church. (Photo: Google Maps)

AUSTIN - Police are investigating after a man reportedly approached two young students in northwest Austin and tried to get them into his car, according to a letter from Anderson Mill Elementary School's principal.

In the letter dated Feb. 12, Principal Trana Allen said one of the school's students along with their sibling from Grisham Middle School was approached by a man near the Anderson Mill Baptist Church. The man, who was reportedly driving a white sedan, "approached them to get in his car," the letter said.

The principal said the students safely avoided the situation and immediately reported it to an adult, who then notified police.

The Austin Police Department is working to find the man and will monitor the area before, during and after school, the principal said.

The principal asks that parents talk to students about taking the following precautions:

Always walk or bike with other students

Be alert to what is happening and who is around you

Never go near a stranger's car

Never accept rides from a stranger

If a stranger attempts to have you come with them or makes you feel uncomfortable, scream and run away. Find an adult you know and report what happened immediately

