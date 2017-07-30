KVUE
Police investigating after teen stabbed in N. Austin

KVUE 2:41 PM. CDT July 30, 2017

AUSTIN - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for the stabbing of a teen Sunday morning.

The Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the stabbing in North Austin near Interstate 35 and Rundberg Lane at around 7 a.m. The teen was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, that are not expected to be life-threatening.

Austin police said they are currently interviewing the teen about what led to the incident.

 

