(Photo: AFD)

AUSTIN - A car crashed through the walls of a Shell Food Mart Friday night, the Austin Police Department reported.

The APD said the incident occurred around 8 p.m. at 907 East William Cannon Drive. No injuries were reported and the car was towed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Photo: AFD)

(Photo: AFD)

© 2018 KVUE-TV