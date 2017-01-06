Police investigating after 5-year-old girl killed in Hays County

KYLE - UPDATE: Officials will hold a press conference regarding the case at 3 p.m. Friday. KVUE will stream it in this article.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are investigating the murder of a 5-year-old girl in Kyle Thursday afternoon.

At 12:51 p.m. the Hays County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting an aggravated assault at a house located in the 200 block of Willow Terrace in the Green Pastures subdivision.

The first officer on the scene found a 58-year-old Hispanic male with multiple stab wounds. The victim told the officer that a female resident of the house had stabbed him and the female's 5-year-old daughter was also injured during the assault.

Officers entered the house and found the 5-year-old girl dead.

The female suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Hays County Sheriff's Office. The male victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.

HCSO said that due to the fact that the investigation is ongoing and in consideration of the victim and the victim's family, no further information will be released at this time.

