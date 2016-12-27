Police ID man struck, killed in South Austin

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Police have identified the man who was struck by a vehicle in South Austin and died from his injuries Dec. 21.

APD said Curtis Thomas Grace, 35, was in the crosswalk at Little Texas Lane and South Congress around 4:10 p.m. Dec. 21 when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Prius. Grace had a walk signal and police said the Prius was turning left from westbound Little Texas to southbound South Congress when he was struck. Grace was taken to South Austin Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call APD Vehicular Homicide Unit detectives at 512-974-5789. This is Austin’s 75th fatal crash and 77th fatality of 2016.

(© 2016 KVUE)